TestNebraska operator opens COVID-19 test sites in Lincoln, Omaha

In Lincoln, COVID-19 cases have increased from 36 the week ending June 25 to 478 last week. Testing numbers have nearly tripled during the same time frame, from around 2,200 the week ending June 25, to 6,400 last week.

Edgar Bumanis, a spokesman for Bryan Health, said "volumes are definitely up" at its urgent care centers, where most of the COVID-19 testing it offers is available.

Bryan offers first-come, first-served testing at its three urgent care centers from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, but only for people who are exhibiting symptoms. For those without symptoms wanting a test, such as for travel, Bryan offers testing at its Pine Lake Campus from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays.

CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Barth-Miller said the health care organization is seeing longer wait times at its urgent care locations because of increased demand, but she said she was not aware of any issues with people being unable to get COVID-19 testing appointments.

"Anyone who needs a COVID test can utilize our virtual care to schedule an appointment at any of our clinics," she said.

Appointments are not required at the new Nomi Health testing sites, but people are encouraged to pre-register by visiting nomihealth.com.