TestNebraska operator opens COVID-19 test sites in Lincoln, Omaha
TestNebraska operator opens COVID-19 test sites in Lincoln, Omaha

Drive-Thru Vaccinations, 4.14

Drivers line up to receive a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in April during a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services drive-thru clinic at the Gateway Mall. Nomi Health, the company that ran the TestNebraska program, is opening a drive-thru testing site at the mall on Friday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The company that ran the TestNebraska program has opened its own COVID-19 testing sites in Omaha and soon will open one in Lincoln.

Nomi Health, which received a $27 million state contract in April 2020 to run testing sites across Nebraska, said it has opened a drive-thru testing location at Oakview Mall in Omaha and plans to open another one at Gateway Mall in Lincoln on Friday.

The sites are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Nomi Health said they offer both PCR tests that produce results in 24-48 hours, and rapid antigen tests that produce results in an hour or so.

COVID-19 risk dial rises again as cases in Lincoln continue to soar

The company closed its final TestNebraska sites in mid-July, and its contract with the state formally ended July 31. 

Since Gov. Pete Ricketts officially ended Nebraska's coronavirus state of emergency at the end of June, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in the state.

In its weekly pandemic update released Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,575 COVID-19 cases statewide in the past week. At the beginning of July, it was averaging less than 300 a week.

The department also reported that there were more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests performed over the past week, and there have been reports of people being unable to get a COVID-19 test or having long waits to get one.

In Lincoln, COVID-19 cases have increased from 36 the week ending June 25 to 478 last week. Testing numbers have nearly tripled during the same time frame, from around 2,200 the week ending June 25, to 6,400 last week.

Edgar Bumanis, a spokesman for Bryan Health, said "volumes are definitely up" at its urgent care centers, where most of the COVID-19 testing it offers is available.

Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'

Bryan offers first-come, first-served testing at its three urgent care centers from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, but only for people who are exhibiting symptoms. For those without symptoms wanting a test, such as for travel, Bryan offers testing at its Pine Lake Campus from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays.

CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Barth-Miller said the health care organization is seeing longer wait times at its urgent care locations because of increased demand, but she said she was not aware of any issues with people being unable to get COVID-19 testing appointments.

"Anyone who needs a COVID test can utilize our virtual care to schedule an appointment at any of our clinics," she said.

Nebraska's reporting of COVID-19 data takes another hit

Appointments are not required at the new Nomi Health testing sites, but people are encouraged to pre-register by visiting nomihealth.com.

People who have health insurance will be asked to present their insurance card when they arrive at the testing sites, although the company said people without insurance will not be turned away.

COVID-19 testing in Lincoln is also available through CHI Health primary care centers and select pharmacies.

Tyson, which employs thousands in Nebraska, to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Concerned about COVID-19?

