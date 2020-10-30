Test your flu IQ – myth vs. fact

There seems to be no shortage of misinformation and bad advice when it comes to dealing with the flu and the flu shot. What do you really know about the flu? Harvard Medical School debunks 10 common myths.

• MYTH: You can catch the flu from the vaccine. The flu shot is made from an inactivated virus that can't transmit infection. So, people who get sick after receiving a flu vaccination were going to get sick anyway. It takes a week or two to get protection from the vaccine. But people assume that because they got sick after getting the vaccine, the flu shot caused their illness.

• MYTH: Healthy people don't need to be vaccinated. While it's especially important for people who have a chronic illness to get the flu shot, anyone — even healthy folks — can benefit from being vaccinated. Yearly vaccination against influenza is recommended for everyone older than 6 months of age, including pregnant women.

• MYTH: Getting the flu vaccination is all you need to do to protect yourself from the flu. You can take a number of steps besides vaccination. Avoid contact with people who have the flu, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and consider taking anti-viral medications if you were exposed before being vaccinated.