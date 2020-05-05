Test Nebraska underway with CHI Health St. Elizabeth lab

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Test Nebraska got underway Monday in Omaha at CHI Health Center arena and in Grand Island at the State Fairgrounds with 251 coronavirus tests, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday.

That testing will be ramped up in the state in the weeks to come, with 123,508 people signed up so far to be tested.

All the tests will be sent to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln for results, with the lab set up in a matter of days, and equipment paid for with Test Nebraska state funds. Those taking the tests will be informed of results by email, Gov. Pete Ricketts said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

"This is going to allow us to greatly expand our capacity up to that 3,000 tests a day," Ricketts said. "They just did heroic work to be able to get this lab set up in record time to be able to start processing the test results from the swabs that we started taking yesterday."

People can sign up for the testing at TestNebraska.com/en, for English speakers or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish-speaking residents.

As the state gets more experience in the testing program, there will be more mobile testing teams set up across the state, Ricketts said. The goal is to have six teams each doing about 500 tests a day.