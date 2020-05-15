Test Nebraska returns 500 results in Grand Island area; state total at 9,772 cases

The first death reported in Saline County was a man in his 60s who died at his home after completing his 14-day quartantine following a positive COVID-19 test, health officials reported.

Across the state, there have been at least 119 deaths, including five in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department saw an additional 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Pat Lopez, interim health director.

The total for the Capitol City and surrounding area stands at 735, with 120 confirmed recoveries.

More than one-third of the total cases in the county can be linked to the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete, Lopez said at an afternoon news conference, either of employees who live in Lincoln or close contacts.

Additionally, there have been 17 coronavirus cases tied to Smithfield's plant in Lincoln, and a dozen at the Smart Chicken facility in Waverly.

About 44% of the total cases in Lancaster County -- 307 in all -- were reported between May 3-9. Since May 10, the county has recorded 129 new cases, which the department has determined "is generally flat with some improvement," according to Lopez.