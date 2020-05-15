You are the owner of this article.
Test Nebraska returns 500 results in Grand Island area; state total at 9,772 cases
Test Nebraska returns 500 results in Grand Island area; state total at 9,772 cases

Test Nebraska site

CHI Health workers administer COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru Test Nebraska site at Lancaster Event Center on May 8.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The first results from the hard-hit Grand Island area returned through the state's coronavirus testing initiative show a decline in the rate of positive cases over the last week, the Central District Health Department said Friday.

Test Nebraska reported results to nearly 500 people who took tests at a mobile testing station in the central Nebraska community last week, with about 8% of those tests returning positive.

The average positive test rate for Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties was 17% over the prior week -- a level the department called "greatly improved."

Ricketts focuses on protecting assisted-living residents from coronavirus

The first week Test Nebraska conducted a mobile test site at Fonner Park in Grand Island helped identify several improvements the department says will lead to future success for the program.

Earlier this week, the Grand Island Independent attributed criticism of Test Nebraska to Teresa Anderson, the district's health director, for failing to provide test results to health care providers in the area.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, responding to that criticism Wednesday, said glitches in the system were being worked on and that the process would continue to improve.

On Friday evening, the Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 9,772 cases statewide, an increase of 356 over Thursday.

The state's most populous county continues to report a growing number of cases and on Friday reported an additional death.

The Douglas County Health Department recorded 177 new cases, bringing its total to 2,088 -- the highest number in the state.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the increase comes as the county reported the highest number of tests conducted in a single day so far.

On Thursday, roughly 14% of the tests came back positive, Pour said.

The department also said a woman in her 70s died due to coronavirus-related complications on Friday, bringing the county's total to 24 since the start of the pandemic.

Hall County, with two deaths confirmed Friday, has reported 37 coronavirus-related caualties.

Two deaths were reported in Dakota County in northeast Nebraska, bringing the total number of deaths related to the coronavirus to 13. 

The county health department also reported 15 new cases in the community that two weeks ago was among the nation's COVID-19 hot spots, bringing Dakota County's total to 1,507.

Dodge and Cass counties reported their first deaths linked to the coronavirus, women in their 90s and 60s, respectively, who had underlying health conditions.

The first death reported in Saline County was a man in his 60s who died at his home after completing his 14-day quartantine following a positive COVID-19 test, health officials reported.

Across the state, there have been at least 119 deaths, including five in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department saw an additional 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Pat Lopez, interim health director.

The total for the Capitol City and surrounding area stands at 735, with 120 confirmed recoveries.

City of Lincoln swimming pools to remain closed through beginning of season

More than one-third of the total cases in the county can be linked to the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete, Lopez said at an afternoon news conference, either of employees who live in Lincoln or close contacts.

Additionally, there have been 17 coronavirus cases tied to Smithfield's plant in Lincoln, and a dozen at the Smart Chicken facility in Waverly.

About 44% of the total cases in Lancaster County -- 307 in all -- were reported between May 3-9. Since May 10, the county has recorded 129 new cases, which the department has determined "is generally flat with some improvement," according to Lopez.

That has allowed the health department to positively adjust its COVID-19 Risk Dial, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday.

The dial, which assesses the risk of spread of the coronavirus in the community, remains in the orange "high" zone, but was moved away from the red "severe" zone.

"Small wins mean a lot these days," Gaylor Baird said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

