Team Jack Gala goes virtual April 16

The Team Jack Gala, which raises funds and awareness for pediatric brain cancer research, was originally planned for Feb. 27 but has been rescheduled to Friday, April 16, and will be a virtual event on News Channel Nebraska at 7 p.m.

The broadcast will feature familiar celebrity faces and honor families impacted by childhood brain cancer. It will include live and silent auctions and a program that showcases important developments in brain cancer research funded by Team Jack.

The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $8.5 million since its inception. In the past year alone, Team Jack has awarded over $850,000 in grants to childhood brain cancer research.

For more information and event updates, see www.TeamJackFoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0