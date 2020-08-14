Talk to your college-bound teen about alcohol use

“Issues surrounding underage drinking and binge drinking may look different from one community to the next," said Lindsey Hanlon, network and prevention manager for the Division of Behavioral Health. “Our coalitions across the state do an outstanding job in utilizing the data they have to most effectively plan and implement prevention activities, whether that is awareness campaigns, education materials, policy work or environmental changes. Parents can play an integral role in reinforcing that message and those core values to their children."

According to the 2018 Nebraska Young Adult Alcohol Opinion Survey (NYAAOS), which measures substance use in young adults, alcohol is the most commonly used substance in Nebraska, and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) notes that it is the number one most abused substance nationally as well.

The rates of underage drinking, binge drinking and alcohol-impaired driving continue to be higher in Nebraska than the U.S average. While alcohol misuse is a cause for concern among people of all ages in Nebraska, it is particularly an issue among young adults.

Wondering how to start the discussion? A few tips: