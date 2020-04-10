Take 10 actions to slow the spread of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continue to increase in Nebraska and nationwide. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state is critical. The actions below, offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, help us protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death. These actions also help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.

10 actions for Nebraskans to take now

1. Stay 6 feet away from others.

2. Stay at home and only grocery shop once per week alone.

3. Wear a cloth face covering in public (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others.

4. Work from home.

5. Hold conference calls or virtual meetings instead of in person.

6. Stay home if you or someone in your house has a sudden onset of cough, shortness of breath or a fever.

7. Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

8. Wash hands right before you eat.