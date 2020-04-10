Take 10 actions to slow the spread of COVID-19

Cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continue to increase in Nebraska and nationwide. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state is critical. The actions below, offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, help us protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death. These actions also help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
10 actions for Nebraskans to take now
1. Stay 6 feet away from others.
2. Stay at home and only grocery shop once per week alone.
3. Wear a cloth face covering in public (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others.
4. Work from home.
5. Hold conference calls or virtual meetings instead of in person.
6. Stay home if you or someone in your house has a sudden onset of cough, shortness of breath or a fever.
7. Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
8. Wash hands right before you eat.
9. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash.
10. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, especially counters, handles, doorknobs, tabletops, remotes and keyboards.
Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms, and those that eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus. The use of simple cloth face coverings can help people who may have the virus, but don't know it, from spreading it to others, according to the CDC.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11. In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions. See details at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, seven days a week.
DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as new information is available. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information: cdc.gov/covid19.
