Tabitha pledges to use $3.3 million in TIF for intergenerational project

Tabitha would use $3.3 million in tax-increment financing for its planned housing community for seniors and college students on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets.
The TIF authorization is part of a redevelopment plan that came before the City Council on Monday, one of the final steps before the project can get underway. The council will vote on the agreement March 7.
The council has already approved zoning changes and agreed that the project conforms to its comprehensive plan, despite concerns by neighbors, who said the four-story, 128-unit apartment complex would dramatically increase the density of their neighborhood.
Dan Marvin, the city’s Urban Development director, said TIF money would be used to make changes to address some of the neighbors’ concerns, including drainage issues and landscaping to help reduce the impact of the height of the building.
He said the project will help fulfill the need for affordable senior housing in Lincoln.
Tabitha, which moved up its construction schedule a full year thanks to a successful early fundraising campaign, will spend $22 million on the project.
In January, it announced a $12.5 million capital campaign, after having raised $7.5 million through a private campaign.
TIF allows developers to use future property taxes a redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs. Some of that money will be used for improvements to sidewalks along 47th, 48th and L streets and facade improvements.
The goals of the project — planned for about 100-110 residents 65 or older and about 20 health services students from Bryan College of Health — are to address loneliness of both senior citizens and students and to encourage more health services students to consider working with seniors.
The apartment complex will be designed to encourage interaction between residents and will be for people with moderate incomes.
“It’s not only affordable housing but it's intergenerational, trying to create a new type of housing to help fight the epidemic of loneliness of both those populations,” said Andrew Willis, who represents Tabitha.
The project also will include an underground parking garage and a nearly 10,000-square-foot commons area with amenities such as dining space, a fitness center, multipurpose room and lounge.
Mosi, a three-week-old giraffe, is licked by her mother, Zawadi, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska’s MiCole Cayton (left) attempts to retrieve the ball that Minnesota’s Sara Scalia (14) dropped during the game between Nebraska and Minnesota at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the boy's Class D 145-pound championship match at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Spectators watch as polar plungers make their way to the water at Holmes Lake on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound semifinals match with head coach Ben Wilcox, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A view of Riley Garden at Riley Elementary School is seen in this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts warms up during a wrestling practice, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Abloom’s manager, Jeanette Steider, prepares bouquets of flowers for valentines day shoppers. Abloom has been a flower shop located in Lincoln, NE since 2008 on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Rally participants hold signs questioning the mitigation efforts for the hazardous waste at the AltEn facility in Mead on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Capitol rotunda. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln's Pub pizza chef David Garcia (left) and line cook Humbirto Avalos work at the restaurant, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser dives during the Heartland Athletic Conference diving championships, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Lincoln Southeast. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An aerial view of Pioneers Park on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska’s Eric Curry (1) (right) celebrates a three point shot against Minnesota on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe talks with Laurie Lewis during a break from a city council public comment session on fairness resolution, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wayne's Jamie Janke celebrates the win against Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family in the girls state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Grand Island bowling team celebrates the victory against Northwest during the boys state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Kelly Miller practices disc golf at Tierra/Briarhurst Park, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gubernatorial candidates from left, Carol Blood, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour, Theresa Thibodeau, attend a gubernatorial candidate forum, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Allison Weidner drives through Penn State's Niya Beverley and Leilani Kapinus at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Bryaden McPhail (left) makes a layup next to Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter during a high school basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Lincoln East, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his win over Michigan. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) shoots a jump-shot against Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (center) tries to shoot past Rutgers' Jailyn Mason (left) and Shug Dickson during the second half of a basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Among the drink options at Tipsy Tina's are a 32 ounce margarita (right) and a margarita flight. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference at Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Older editions of Scribe on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Lincoln High. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bartender Mia Coleman pours a citra kolsch at Backswing Brewing Company on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
(L -R) Roommates and friends Jacob Ray, Zach Borer and Brandon Wardman take advantage of cold temperatures to play pond hockey on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Oak Lake Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
