Tabitha pledges to use $3.3 million in TIF for intergenerational project

  • Updated
Tabitha's intergenerational housing community

Tabitha is planning an intergenerational housing community on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The 128-unit apartment complex would be home to 100-plus independent older adults and about 20 students enrolled at the nearby Bryan College of Health Sciences.

 DAVIS DESIGN, COURTESY IMAGE

Tabitha would use $3.3 million in tax-increment financing for its planned housing community for seniors and college students on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets.

The TIF authorization is part of a redevelopment plan that came before the City Council on Monday, one of the final steps before the project can get underway. The council will vote on the agreement March 7.

The council has already approved zoning changes and agreed that the project conforms to its comprehensive plan, despite concerns by neighbors, who said the four-story, 128-unit apartment complex would dramatically increase the density of their neighborhood.

Dan Marvin, the city’s Urban Development director, said TIF money would be used to make changes to address some of the neighbors’ concerns, including drainage issues and landscaping to help reduce the impact of the height of the building.

He said the project will help fulfill the need for affordable senior housing in Lincoln.

Tabitha, which moved up its construction schedule a full year thanks to a successful early fundraising campaign, will spend $22 million on the project.

In January, it announced a $12.5 million capital campaign, after having raised $7.5 million through a private campaign.

TIF allows developers to use future property taxes a redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs. Some of that money will be used for improvements to sidewalks along 47th, 48th and L streets and facade improvements.

The goals of the project — planned for about 100-110 residents 65 or older and about 20 health services students from Bryan College of Health — are to address loneliness of both senior citizens and students and to encourage more health services students to consider working with seniors.

The apartment complex will be designed to encourage interaction between residents and will be for people with moderate incomes.

“It’s not only affordable housing but it's intergenerational, trying to create a new type of housing to help fight the epidemic of loneliness of both those populations,” said Andrew Willis, who represents Tabitha.

The project also will include an underground parking garage and a nearly 10,000-square-foot commons area with amenities such as dining space, a fitness center, multipurpose room and lounge.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

