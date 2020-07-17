Tabitha offers variety of community support groups

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of online support groups available in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Tabitha invites you to join its “Online HOPE Book Club,” which meets every other Thursday, Aug. 13 and 27, from 10-11:30 a.m. This grief and support group is open to anyone in the community experiencing loss or needing support. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha. Registration and participation is free. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Tabitha Hospice is hosting a special caregiver support group, which consists of a series of unique sessions as they relate to the family caregiver role. Open to anyone in the community. Registration and participation is free. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Upcoming sessions

• “Financial Planning and Decision Making” online grief session, Thursday, Aug. 6, from 2-3:30 p.m.

• “Physical Caregiving and Needs” online grief session, Thursday, Aug. 13, from 2-3:30 p.m.

• “End of Life Planning” online grief session, Thursday, Aug. 20, from 2-3:30 p.m.