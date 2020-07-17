Tabitha offers variety of community support groups

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of online support groups available in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Tabitha invites you to join its “Online HOPE Book Club,” which meets every other Thursday, Aug. 13 and 27, from 10-11:30 a.m. This grief and support group is open to anyone in the community experiencing loss or needing support. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha. Registration and participation is free. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Tabitha Hospice is hosting a special caregiver support group, which consists of a series of unique sessions as they relate to the family caregiver role. Open to anyone in the community. Registration and participation is free. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Upcoming sessions
• “Financial Planning and Decision Making” online grief session, Thursday, Aug. 6, from 2-3:30 p.m.
• “Physical Caregiving and Needs” online grief session, Thursday, Aug. 13, from 2-3:30 p.m.
• “End of Life Planning” online grief session, Thursday, Aug. 20, from 2-3:30 p.m.
A special online grief program called “Grieving in the Age of COVID-19” will also be available in August. The program consists of a series of unique grief sessions as they relate to the coronavirus pandemic. Open to anyone; attend any session that resonates with you. Participation is free, and registration is required. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
• “The Service is Delayed, Now What?” online grief session, Monday, Aug. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m.
• “Grieving Together While Staying Apart” online grief session, Monday, Aug. 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Tabitha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will resume the eight-week Memory Workshop starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Barkley Memorial Center, 4075 East Campus Loop South. The interactive course is designed to teach adults strategies to keep their memories sharp as they age. Masks and social distancing rules apply. Online sessions via Zoom along with printed materials will also be available. Cost is $40 (for participant and guest). Seats are limited; register online at cehs.unl.edu/secd/memory-clinic. For questions, contact Judy Harvey, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, at 402-472-6792 or Judy.Harvey@unl.edu.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!