Tabitha offers upcoming support groups

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community, offering a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to participate.

Participation is free. Register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement for any of the following:

• Caregiver Support Group, every Thursday beginning Jan. 21, 2 p.m. This eight-week support group is dedicated to those who are caring for a spouse, parent or other loved one with a serious illness. Each week will cover a different caregiving topic. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

• HOPE Book Club, every first and third Thursday, Feb. 4 and 18, 10-11 a.m. The support group will read and discuss “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. For questions, call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.