Tabitha offers support groups in September

Tabitha, a Lincoln-based senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community and are a great way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home.

• Hope Book Club, held the first and third Thursday, next on Sept. 16 from 4-5 p.m. The group reads inspirational and hope-based books and has meaningful discussions around the book’s focus.

• Grieving Gracefully Book Club, held every second and fourth Tuesday, next on Sept. 21 from noon-1 p.m. The support group will read and discuss “Thanks for the Dance: Transforming Grief into Gratitude” by Fred Abrams.

• “Men’s Grief Support Group” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. This group provides ongoing monthly support for men who are grieving.

• “Grief 101” Seminar from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. This group will give a basic introduction to grief, including some common myths about grief.

• “Growing Through Grief” every Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. This six-week adult education group provides support to those navigating the grief journey.