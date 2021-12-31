Tabitha offers support groups in January

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers multiple support groups online:
• Grieving Gracefully Book Club discusses faith-based books. The support group will begin the new year discussing C.S. Lewis’ “A Grief Observed” on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting Jan. 11.
• Hope Book Club delves into inspirational books that exemplify others growing through grief. This club will start the year reading “Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief” by Joan Cacciatore, meeting bi-weekly on Thursdays at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 6.
• Growing through Grief is a six-week educational support group that provides its members skills for coping with the complexity of loss while giving participants the chance to share their experiences with others. Participate in person or online. This event has yet to be scheduled until initial interest is noted.
If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator. Participation is free. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8506.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tabitha will resume the eight-week Memory Workshop starting Wednesday, Jan. 26 (through March 9) from 10-11:30 a.m. at the East Campus Union, 1705 Arbor Dr. This weekly class will focus on learning and developing strategies to improve independence and safety with daily functional skills and activities. Masks and social distancing rules apply. On-campus, in-person sessions with printed materials will be available.
Cost is $20 per person. Seats are limited, and registration is required at go.unl.edu/memory. If you have questions, contact Judy Harvey, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, at 402-472-6792 or Judy.Harvey@unl.edu.
Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Kara Hillhouse, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or email Kara.Hillhouse@tabitha.org.