Tabitha offers support groups in January

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers multiple support groups online:

• Grieving Gracefully Book Club discusses faith-based books. The support group will begin the new year discussing C.S. Lewis’ “A Grief Observed” on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting Jan. 11.

• Hope Book Club delves into inspirational books that exemplify others growing through grief. This club will start the year reading “Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief” by Joan Cacciatore, meeting bi-weekly on Thursdays at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 6.

• Growing through Grief is a six-week educational support group that provides its members skills for coping with the complexity of loss while giving participants the chance to share their experiences with others. Participate in person or online. This event has yet to be scheduled until initial interest is noted.