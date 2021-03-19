Tabitha offers support groups in April

Tabitha Senior Care offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community, offering a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to be eligible. Participation is free. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

• HOPE Book Club, held every first and third Thursday, April 1 and 15, from 10-11 a.m. The support group will read and discuss “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. For more information, call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

• Anger and Grief Seminar, Monday, April 12, at 4 p.m. This seminar is especially designed for those experiencing anger while grieving due to a COVID-19 death or the restrictions associated with the pandemic. For more information, call Abby Henre at 402-318-8671.