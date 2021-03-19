Tabitha offers support groups in April

Tabitha Senior Care offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community, offering a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to be eligible. Participation is free. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
• HOPE Book Club, held every first and third Thursday, April 1 and 15, from 10-11 a.m. The support group will read and discuss “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. For more information, call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
• Anger and Grief Seminar, Monday, April 12, at 4 p.m. This seminar is especially designed for those experiencing anger while grieving due to a COVID-19 death or the restrictions associated with the pandemic. For more information, call Abby Henre at 402-318-8671.
• Grieving Gracefully Book Club, held every second and fourth Tuesday, April 13 and 27, from noon-1 p.m. The support group will read and discuss “Traveling through Grief: Learning to Live Again After the Death of a Loved One” by Zonnebelt-Smeenge and DeVries. The book focuses on moving through grief from a mental health and spiritual perspective. For more information, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tabitha will resume the eight-week Avoid the Brain Strain: Memory Workshop in person starting Wednesday, Jun. 9 (through July 28) from 10-11:30 a.m. The Barkley Memorial Center is currently under construction. Participants will be notified of the event's location.
This interactive course is designed to teach adults strategies to keep their memories sharp as they age. Masks and social distancing rules apply. Online sessions via Zoom along with printed materials will also be available. The cost is $20 per person. Seats are limited, and registration is required online at https://cehs.unl.edu/secd/memory-clinic/. For questions, contact Judy Harvey, PhD, CCC-SLP, at 402-472-6792 or Judy.Harvey@unl.edu.
Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Rae Dixon, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or Rae.Dixon@Tabitha.org.