Tabitha offers support groups and hospice volunteer training

Tabitha Senior Care offers support groups and individual hospice volunteer training throughout March in Lincoln.

Grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community experiencing loss or needing support. For questions and confirmation of dates, contact Pastor Ray Boeche, Tabitha Hospice bereavement coordinator, at 402-486-8546.

• “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Mondays, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

• “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Wednesdays, 1:30-3 p.m. at the Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• “Men’s Drop-in Grief Group,” every other Friday, March 13 and 27, 1:30-3 p.m. at Hy-Vee deli, 7151 Stacy Ln.

Tabitha and the Alzheimer’s Association host a free caregiving and dementia drop-in support group the first Monday of each month, from 7-8 p.m., at Tabitha LifeQuest Conference Room, 4720 Randolph St. Trained facilitators provide a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of those with dementia to exchange caregiving challenges and concerns, identify solutions and coping mechanisms, and learn about community resources.

Direct questions to Jordan Schoenefeld, Tabitha Memory Care engagement coordinator, at 402-484-9418.