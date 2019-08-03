Tabitha offers support groups and individual hospice volunteer training throughout August in Lincoln.
Grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community experiencing loss or needing support. For questions and confirmation of dates, contact Pastor Ray Boeche, Tabitha Hospice bereavement coordinator, at 402-486-8546.
• “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” every Monday, 10-11:30 a.m., at the Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
• “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” every Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m., at The Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
• “Men’s Drop-in Grief Group,” every other Friday, Aug. 16 and 30, 1:30-3 p.m., at Hy-Vee deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Tabitha has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association to host a new caregiving and dementia drop-in support group. In these free sessions, trained facilitators lead the discussion, providing a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of those with dementia to exchange caregiving challenges and concerns, identify solutions and coping mechanisms, and learn about community resources. The group will take place the first Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m., at Tabitha LifeQuest Conference Room, 4720 Randolph St. For questions, contact Jordan Schoenefeld, Tabitha memory care engagement coordinator, at 402-484-9418.
Tabitha also offers individual hospice volunteer training throughout Lancaster County. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, light housekeeping, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients. For questions or to learn more about hospice volunteering, contact Rae Dixon, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or Rae.Dixon@Tabitha.org.