Tabitha offers support groups and a remembrance service

Tabitha offers a variety of support groups and a remembrance service in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community and provide a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to participate. Participation is free; register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
• “HOPE Book Club Online,” held every other Thursday on Dec. 3, 17 and 31 from 10-11 a.m. Direct questions to Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
• “Grieving Gracefully Book Club Online,” held every second and fourth Tuesday on Dec. 8 and 22 from 12-1 p.m. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Tabitha Hospice invites you to join in the “Longest Night Online Remembrance Service” on Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Remember your loved one with word, song and prayer. Grief is unique, but you don’t have to go through it alone. Register to receive the link at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8546.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tabitha will resume the eight-week Memory Workshop starting Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 (through April 7) from 10-11:30 a.m. at Barkley Memorial Center, 4075 East Campus Loop South. The interactive course teaches adults strategies to keep their memories sharp as they age. Masks and social distancing rules apply. Online sessions via Zoom along with printed materials will also be available. The cost is $20 per person. Seats are limited and registration is required; register online at https://cehs.unl.edu/secd/memory-clinic/. For questions, contact Judy Harvey at 402-472-6792 or Judy.Harvey@unl.edu.
Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Rae Dixon, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or Rae.Dixon@Tabitha.org.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!