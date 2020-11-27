Tabitha offers support groups and a remembrance service

Tabitha offers a variety of support groups and a remembrance service in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community and provide a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to participate. Participation is free; register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

• “HOPE Book Club Online,” held every other Thursday on Dec. 3, 17 and 31 from 10-11 a.m. Direct questions to Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

• “Grieving Gracefully Book Club Online,” held every second and fourth Tuesday on Dec. 8 and 22 from 12-1 p.m. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

Tabitha Hospice invites you to join in the “Longest Night Online Remembrance Service” on Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Remember your loved one with word, song and prayer. Grief is unique, but you don’t have to go through it alone. Register to receive the link at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8546.