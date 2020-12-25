Tabitha offers online support groups in January

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community, offering a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to participate.

Participation is free. Register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement for any of the following:

• Grieving Gracefully Book Club, every second and fourth Tuesday, Jan. 12 and 26, from 12-1 p.m. This support group will read and discuss “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope” by Mary Beth Chapman. This book focuses on moving through grief with faith. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

• Growing Through Grief Support Group, every Tuesday beginning Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. This six-week support group is dedicated to those who recently lost a loved one. Share your story with others who are going through a common experience while receiving helpful tips to successfully move through the grief journey. For questions, please call Abby Henre at 402-486-8546.