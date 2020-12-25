Tabitha offers online support groups in January

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community, offering a way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha for you to participate.
Participation is free. Register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement for any of the following:
• Grieving Gracefully Book Club, every second and fourth Tuesday, Jan. 12 and 26, from 12-1 p.m. This support group will read and discuss “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope” by Mary Beth Chapman. This book focuses on moving through grief with faith. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
• Growing Through Grief Support Group, every Tuesday beginning Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. This six-week support group is dedicated to those who recently lost a loved one. Share your story with others who are going through a common experience while receiving helpful tips to successfully move through the grief journey. For questions, please call Abby Henre at 402-486-8546.
• HOPE Book Club, every first and third Thursday beginning Jan. 21, from 10-11 a.m. This support group will read and discuss “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. For questions, call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
• Caregiver Support Group, every Thursday beginning Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. This eight-week support group is dedicated to those who are caring for a spouse, parent or other loved one with a serious illness. Each week will cover a different caregiving topic. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tabitha will resume the eight-week Memory Workshop starting Wednesday, Feb. 24, and continue through April 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Barkley Memorial Center, 4075 East Campus Loop South. This interactive course teaches adults strategies to keep their memories sharp as they age. Masks and social distancing rules apply. Online sessions are offered via Zoom, and printed materials will also be available. The cost is $20 per person. Seats are limited, and registration is required. Register at https://cehs.unl.edu/secd/memory-clinic/. For questions, contact Judy Harvey, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, at 402-472-6792 or Judy.Harvey@unl.edu.
Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that offers companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Rae Dixon, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or email Rae.Dixon@Tabitha.org.