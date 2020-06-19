Tabitha offers online community support groups

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of online support groups to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. These groups are open to anyone experiencing loss or needing support:
• “Growing Through Grief General Loss” six-week online support group, Thursdays, June 25-July 30, from 3:30-5 p.m.
• “Online Grief Book Club,” Thursday, July 2 from 10-11:30 a.m.
• “Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group,” Thursdays, July 2-Aug. 20, from 2-3 p.m.
Tabitha Hospice hosts an online grief program, “Grieving in the Age of COVID-19,” consisting of a series of unique grief sessions relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Open to anyone experiencing grief.
• “Grieving Together While Staying Apart” online grief session, Monday, June 29 from 2-3:30 p.m.
• “Where is God?” online grief session, Monday, July 13 from 2-3:30 p.m.
• “This Complicates Grief” online grief session, Monday, July 27 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Registration and participation in all groups is free. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
