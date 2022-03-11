Tabitha offers grief support groups

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers multiple support groups online:

• Grieving Gracefully Book Club discusses faith-based books. The support group will discuss C. S. Lewis’ “A Grief Observed” every second and fourth Thursday, next on March 24, from noon-1 p.m.

• Hope Book Club delves into inspirational books that exemplify others growing through grief. This club will read “Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief” by Joanne Cacciatore. The meeting time this month is to be determined.

• Growing through Grief is a six-week educational support group that provides basic skills for coping with loss. It also gives members an opportunity to learn from each other. Growing through Grief can be done in person or online, depending on interest. A new session, which will take place on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. online, begins March 22.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8506. Participation is free.

Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For more information, contact Kara Hillhouse, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or Kara.Hillhouse@tabitha.org.

