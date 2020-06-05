Tabitha embraces new landscape with caring hearts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Toni Rupe has a new job description beyond grant coordinator for the Tabitha Foundation. These days, she makes regular rounds to have a warm chat with residents and patients who can no longer have visitors, take them for a stroll through the courtyard, and set up online FaceTime with family members they are dearly missing.

“We’re all someone’s daughter, someone’s granddaughter, and we know this is really tough on people,” Rupe said. “We want our residents and patients to know they are not alone in this.”

Tabitha’s entire landscape drastically changed overnight with intensive preparation for the unknown that lies ahead: Designating an entire wing for potential isolation of COVID-19 patients, searching valiantly for full protective clothing and equipment, and closing the campus to all outside visitors.

“You have to prepare for the worst, and it is costly,” Rupe said.

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund is helping cover those significant costs for preparation and protective gear, as well as additional staff time.

“Please assure the community we are prepared as we can be,” Rupe said. “But their love, support and prayers are all welcome.”

