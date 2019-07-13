Tabitha has added 14 new private suites and a spa area dedicated to short-stay rehabilitation care at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (TNRC) - LifeQuest. Located on Tabitha’s main campus, these suites are designed for those recuperating from a planned surgery or unexpected illness or injury.
While at Tabitha LifeQuest, clients receive physical, occupational or speech therapy, based on their care plan, in two state-of-the-art gyms. A skilled nursing team works alongside Tabitha therapists to provide support throughout the recovery journey.
“We are thrilled to continue to grow and serve those who need just a bit of assistance before they return home. A brief stay at Tabitha allows you to focus on recuperating,” said Tonya Richards, Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center administrator. “Tabitha’s goal is to provide results-driven, targeted therapy with easy-access sessions that ensure you get the daily activity needed to smoothly recover."
Richards said that her TNRC team continuously acquires new specialized training and recently underwent lymphedema certification, helping clients manage and prevent inflammation.
Once clients return home, Tabitha provides other rehabilitation options if more therapy is needed. For those without access to transportation, sessions can be provided by skilled nurses and therapists in their home. Seniors can also arrange outpatient therapy by appointment in Tabitha’s LifeQuest gym.
To learn more about Tabitha’s rehabilitation and schedule a free consultation, visit Tabitha.org.