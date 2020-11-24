Surge of COVID-19 cases affecting Lincoln's skilled nursing facilities

The coronavirus transmits unlike any they have seen, she said, and made its way to residents in spite of the extreme precautions taken since the pandemic began, including visitor restrictions.

So far, the cases among residents have been mild, with no deaths, she said.

"It's a controlled environment, which really helps," Fish said. "Staff are wearing full PPE, from the moment they walk in the door until the moment they leave. That helps us to mitigate the transfer."

The safety and care of residents has been humbling and outstanding throughout the pandemic, she said.

"That to me says a lot about our team," she said. "This is not a normal time for us."

There's no method to know exactly how people get the virus or bring it into a facility. Residents come and go from the facility to hospitals, health clinics, dialysis centers and other places for medical treatments.

"There's always going to be risks," Fish said.