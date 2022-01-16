 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Study: Lancaster County fared well on pandemic response
Study: Lancaster County fared well on pandemic response

  • Updated
Mayor vaccine

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez gives Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird her first Pfizer vaccine shot in April. A study found Lancaster County fared well compared with other similar counties on its pandemic response, including COVID-19 case rates, death rate and percentage of people vaccinated.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Before the omicron variant landed and sent COVID-19 cases to record levels over the past couple of weeks, Lancaster County had managed the pandemic better than many similar areas of the country.

That's the conclusion of a study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health released last month.

The study, by researcher Kyu Han Lee, found the county had the most success at preventing COVID-19 deaths. Out of 728 counties with similar socio-demographic profiles (semi-urban, with a high socioeconomic status), Lancaster County ranked in the top 10% for lowest death rate, at 108 per 100,000 people.

The county's case rate of 154 cases per 1,000 people was lower than about 65% of the counties in the study, while its vaccination rate ranked in the top one-third.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the study results were "validation of the approaches" both public officials and the community at large have taken to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

"I was really, really pleased to see that because that is our top goal, public safety," she said.

Gaylor Baird said the county's participation in the study was linked to her membership in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which is a leadership development program for mayors and other senior city officials.

She said mayors involved in the program were invited to participate in public health briefings, and they eventually received an offer to participate in the study.

While the study pointed out that it did not examine the direct impact of any mitigation strategies counties used, Gaylor Baird said she believes the moves such as requiring masks and limiting gatherings absolutely helped to reduce spread of the disease, keep schools open and preserve hospital capacity.

The study examined the period from January 2020 to Dec. 17, 2021. Like most other areas of the country, Lancaster County has seen a large jump in cases in the past two to three weeks because of the omicron variant.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News