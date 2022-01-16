Study: Lancaster County fared well on pandemic response

Before the omicron variant landed and sent COVID-19 cases to record levels over the past couple of weeks, Lancaster County had managed the pandemic better than many similar areas of the country.

That's the conclusion of a study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health released last month.

The study, by researcher Kyu Han Lee, found the county had the most success at preventing COVID-19 deaths. Out of 728 counties with similar socio-demographic profiles (semi-urban, with a high socioeconomic status), Lancaster County ranked in the top 10% for lowest death rate, at 108 per 100,000 people.

The county's case rate of 154 cases per 1,000 people was lower than about 65% of the counties in the study, while its vaccination rate ranked in the top one-third.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the study results were "validation of the approaches" both public officials and the community at large have taken to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

"I was really, really pleased to see that because that is our top goal, public safety," she said.