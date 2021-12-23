Struggling to breathe: Nebraskans are delayed care as COVID-19 strains Lincoln hospital

But many patients fall into a gray area. They have internal bleeding. Or, like William Kieler, they are having serious trouble breathing. Those patients go onto The List.

It is one thing to hear that hospitals are full because of COVID-19. It’s quite another to know that your loved one is bearing the brunt of that “No Vacancy” sign.

Kim Kieler, William’s daughter, stayed close to him at the Nemaha County Hospital as he waited for a transfer on Dec. 7, Dec. 8, then Dec. 9. To her, he’s more than a number on a list.

He’s the man who worked a month on and a month off during her childhood. He steered ships down the Missouri River, the Ohio and the Mississippi, then returned to the house in Peru where he and wife, Beverly, raised four children.

William Kieler still lives in that house. He stayed even after his wife of 59 years died in 2017. He’s long been a healthy horse of a man who, despite two knee replacements, would still captain the occasional tugboat past age 80.

To Kim Kieler, he’s Dad.