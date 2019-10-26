The Nebraska State Stroke Association (NSSA) has named Charles (Chuck) Bacus as executive director for the Lincoln-based nonprofit.
Bacus has a long history of working in the health care industry, including pharmaceutical sales for Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Sanofi Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, he has extensive experience volunteering for organizations including the Teammates Mentoring Program, CHI Pharmacy, Clinic with a Heart and the Southwood Lutheran Care Team.
In addition to his volunteer efforts, Bacus has many professional affiliations including the Nebraska Pharmacy Association, Optimist Club (past president), Lincoln Southeast Booster Club (past president) and Lincoln Baseball Association (board member).
"I am honored to have been chosen as the executive director of the Nebraska State Stroke Association,” he said. "Our mission is to raise awareness around stroke and serve as a resource for stroke survivors and caregivers on stroke prevention and recognizing signs of stroke, supporting stroke survivors and their caregivers, and serve as a resource for health systems and communities.”
The NSSA is well-positioned to further develop resources and connections for Nebraska stroke survivors and caregivers.
“With the new statewide activities and focus on stroke systems of care, the hiring of a new executive director is very timely," said Denise Gorski, NSSA president. "We very much look forward to having Chuck represent the association and serve as a facilitator to move stroke initiatives forward.”
For more information, contact nebraskastroke@gmail.com or 402-484-8131.