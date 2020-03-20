Staying mentally strong during the coronavirus outbreak

• Boredom and frustration at not being able to work or engage in regular activities;

• Uncertainty or ambivalence about the situation;

• A desire to use alcohol or drugs to cope;

• Feelings of hopelessness, changes in appetite, or sleeping too little or too much.

How can you manage your fears and anxieties during an outbreak?

• Access reliable information sources. Social media can easily spread rumors, and a constant stream of rumors and questionable information can negatively affect mental health.

• Avoid watching, reading or listening to news that causes you to feel anxious or distressed. Seek information mainly to take practical steps to prepare your plans and protect yourself and loved ones. Seek information updates at specific times during the day once or twice. The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried. Get the facts.

• Share reliable information. Rely on and share trusted sources of information about the causes of outbreaks from reputable sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nebraska DHHS’s dedicated coronavirus page.