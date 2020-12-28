Stay vigilant over holidays, CHI Health doctors say

And those gatherings could be larger now that Gov. Pete Ricketts has further relaxed directed health measures because of the decline in hospitalizations.

The move to "blue" on the state's rating scale, which went into effect Thursday, allows bars and restaurants to increase capacity from 50% to 75%, and eliminates restrictions requiring people to stay seated and not sit in groups of more than eight, instead making them recommendations.

Those rules apply everywhere in the state except Lancaster County, which has its own, more restrictive rules, including early closing times for bars and restaurants and tighter capacity restrictions, as well as a requirement to wear masks.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, another CHI Health infectious disease specialist, said she hopes the relaxed health measures, combined with declining cases and hospitalizations and the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, do not contribute to complacency about the virus.

"It's going to be really important that we continue to do what we're doing until we're able to get vaccinated," she said.

Quimby noted that while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined from the record levels set in mid-November, they are still much higher than they were in the summer.