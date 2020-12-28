Stay vigilant over holidays, CHI Health doctors say

Two doctors from CHI Health warned Monday that the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Nebraska could reverse itself if people don't stay vigilant over the current holiday period.
The state did not see a feared spike in cases after Thanksgiving; in fact, cases and hospitalizations have recently dropped to their lowest levels since late October.
As of Sunday night, there were 527 people hospitalized in Nebraska for COVID-19, up slightly from Friday and Saturday, but down considerably from peaks in November.
The daily average of new cases in the state last week dropped below 1,100, its lowest level since the last week of October.
Locally, Lancaster County recorded 927 cases last week, the lowest weekly total since the last week of October.
Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease specialist with CHI Health, said cases did not rise after Thanksgiving because people "did what they were supposed to do" — wore masks, kept their distance from others and avoided large gatherings.
"Other parts of the country did have an uptick after Thanksgiving," he said, "so I'm very grateful that the people of Nebraska and our general area did seemingly a better job."
However, Quimby said he is concerned especially about New Year's Eve because that is a day known for large public gatherings.
And those gatherings could be larger now that Gov. Pete Ricketts has further relaxed directed health measures because of the decline in hospitalizations.
The move to "blue" on the state's rating scale, which went into effect Thursday, allows bars and restaurants to increase capacity from 50% to 75%, and eliminates restrictions requiring people to stay seated and not sit in groups of more than eight, instead making them recommendations.
Those rules apply everywhere in the state except Lancaster County, which has its own, more restrictive rules, including early closing times for bars and restaurants and tighter capacity restrictions, as well as a requirement to wear masks.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, another CHI Health infectious disease specialist, said she hopes the relaxed health measures, combined with declining cases and hospitalizations and the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, do not contribute to complacency about the virus.
"It's going to be really important that we continue to do what we're doing until we're able to get vaccinated," she said.
Quimby noted that while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined from the record levels set in mid-November, they are still much higher than they were in the summer.
"If you look at our level of cases and things like that now, it's still a whole lot higher than it was in August and September," he said. "So we're doing relatively well but not nearly as well as things could be going."
