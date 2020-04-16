You are the owner of this article.
State surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases; deaths reported in Douglas, Gage, Hamilton counties
State surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases; deaths reported in Douglas, Gage, Hamilton counties

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nebraska topped 1,000 on Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,066 cases in its Thursday evening update, up 86 from Wednesday evening's total.

Those numbers, however, don't include the latest surge in cases in Hall County, with the local health department reporting 339 cases in its Thursday update. State totals still reflect Hall County at 268 cases.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Health and Human Services' Thursday evening update, including the first death in Hamilton County and the eighth in Douglas County. The department reported two more deaths in Gage County later Thursday night.

In Hamilton County, COVID-19 claimed a man in his 60s with underlying health issues who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Aurora, local health officials said.

The Douglas County man in his 70s who died also suffered from pre-existing health issues.

The Gage County deaths were both at an assisted living facility. The first was a female in her 80s, and the second was a male in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions.

The later update also reported the first positive test result for an individual in Nance County.

The state has recorded at least 25 deaths associated with COVID-19.

