State surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases; deaths reported in Douglas, Gage, Hamilton counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nebraska topped 1,000 on Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,066 cases in its Thursday evening update, up 86 from Wednesday evening's total.

Those numbers, however, don't include the latest surge in cases in Hall County, with the local health department reporting 339 cases in its Thursday update. State totals still reflect Hall County at 268 cases.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Health and Human Services' Thursday evening update, including the first death in Hamilton County and the eighth in Douglas County. The department reported two more deaths in Gage County later Thursday night.

In Hamilton County, COVID-19 claimed a man in his 60s with underlying health issues who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Aurora, local health officials said.

The Douglas County man in his 70s who died also suffered from pre-existing health issues.

The Gage County deaths were both at an assisted living facility. The first was a female in her 80s, and the second was a male in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions.