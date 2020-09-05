State seeing 'unusual' lack of West Nile disease this year

While Nebraska likely will see some human cases of the disease in the coming weeks, he said, "it's probably going to be a pretty low year for us."

It's also likely to be a low year across the U.S. As of last week, 19 states had not yet had a mosquito test positive for West Nile, and the total number of cases across the U.S. stood at 63, with two deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, there were 958 cases nationwide and 54 deaths, while Nebraska had 28 cases and one death. That was the lowest number of cases in the state for any year since West Nile first showed up in 2002.

There have been a few human cases so far this year in surrounding states, with South Dakota reporting three, Colorado two and Iowa and Missouri one apiece.

The city of Lincoln last week sent out a news release reminding people that it's mosquito-borne illness season and offering tips on how to eliminate potential breeding areas and to protect themselves from being bitten.

No positive mosquito pools have been recorded in the county, but Chris Schroeder, the environmental health supervisor for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said that doesn't necessarily mean there aren't any.