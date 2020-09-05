State seeing 'unusual' lack of West Nile disease this year

While Nebraskans have been dealing with COVID-19, they've been lucky to a degree that another disease has yet to rear its head.
There has not been a human case of West Nile virus diagnosed in the state so far in 2020.
Jeff Hamik, a vector-borne disease epidemiologist and entomologist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said it's unusual to be this late in the season without a human case of the disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause flu-like symptoms, as well as serious neurological illnesses, such as encephalitis or meningitis.
The likely reason Nebraska has yet to see any human cases is that mosquitoes carrying the disease have just started showing up. Pools of West Nile-carrying mosquitoes were reported for the first time last week in Dawson, Hall and Phelps counties.
Those mosquitoes usually start showing up much earlier in the summer.
"That's the longest period we had gone without a positive mosquito pool in history," Hamik said.
He said the most likely cause for the delay is a cool spring, especially in April and May, that may have delayed the mosquito reproductive cycle.
Hamik said that means the "spillover into humans" of the disease will be delayed until later in the year.
While Nebraska likely will see some human cases of the disease in the coming weeks, he said, "it's probably going to be a pretty low year for us."
It's also likely to be a low year across the U.S. As of last week, 19 states had not yet had a mosquito test positive for West Nile, and the total number of cases across the U.S. stood at 63, with two deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last year, there were 958 cases nationwide and 54 deaths, while Nebraska had 28 cases and one death. That was the lowest number of cases in the state for any year since West Nile first showed up in 2002.
There have been a few human cases so far this year in surrounding states, with South Dakota reporting three, Colorado two and Iowa and Missouri one apiece.
The city of Lincoln last week sent out a news release reminding people that it's mosquito-borne illness season and offering tips on how to eliminate potential breeding areas and to protect themselves from being bitten.
No positive mosquito pools have been recorded in the county, but Chris Schroeder, the environmental health supervisor for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said that doesn't necessarily mean there aren't any.
"We don’t trap every location that could have positive mosquitoes and we (only) trap every two weeks," Schroeder said in an email.
He did say, though, that the index of mosquitoes trapped per night and the index of total trapped mosquitoes are below the five-year averages for both eastern Nebraska and the state as a whole, "which tells us we are currently not seeing the numbers of mosquitoes we would typically see."
Still, since West Nile is endemic to Nebraska, Schroeder said it's important for people to be aware of the potential for the disease.
"We still want make sure the public is vigilant relative to eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites and taking the necessary steps and precautions to protect themselves," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!