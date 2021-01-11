State ramping up vaccinations; signups for older Nebraskans approaching

So far, Ricketts said, there have been relatively small increases in COVID-19 cases in Nebraska following the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, not the large surge that has been feared and, in some cases, experienced in other states.

During a wide-ranging briefing, Ricketts responded to last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol and said the state budget will be able to accommodate a proposed $50 million state funding commitment to help lure location of the new U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base while also funding additional property tax relief.

The violent attack on the Capitol last Wednesday "demonstrates a lot of people are skeptical of election results" that will oust President Donald Trump from the White House in nine days, the governor said.

And that outburst "demonstrates a lot of people are unhappy about how the country is going," he said. "A lot of middle class folks look for policies that prioritize people in America first."

They want to bring trade and manufacturing jobs back to this country, Ricketts said, and "create jobs for Americans."

Attorney General Doug Peterson joined the governor at the briefing to urge Nebraskans to be alert to help combat human trafficking that largely occurs along Interstate 80 through the state.