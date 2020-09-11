State moving to Phase 4 of reopening as case, hospital numbers rise

Lancaster County last week reported 476 COVID-19 cases, in part due to a large number of cases among college students. The county has recorded 498 cases so far this week, a new high since the start of the pandemic. Over the past few weeks, more than 40% of the local cases have come from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts, said that technically, the move to Phase 4 applies to every health department in the state, but Lancaster County has chosen to keep at least some Phase 3 restrictions in place.

Lopez said that while the state DHM moves most of the coronavirus restrictions to merely guidance, Lancaster County will continue to keep most of them as regulations that must be followed.

It will make some changes that loosen restrictions somewhat, however, including allowing buffets to resume operation. But it will retain restrictions that require limiting groups in restaurants and bars to eight people. Those establishments also must continue to keep tables six feet apart and require customers to remain seated.