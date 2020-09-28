State COVID-19 hospitalizations close to peak reached four months ago

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past week, the state of Nebraska has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations that is coming close to the May 27 peak, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

On Thursday night, 231 patients were in Nebraska hospitals, said state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone. The May 27 peak was 232. That number was down to 224 Sunday on the state's dashboard.

"That's a reminder for all of us that the virus is still here, that it's still in the community, and we still have to take our steps we've talked about," Ricketts said at a Monday morning news conference.

Keeping 6 feet of distance, wearing a mask in closed spaces, washing your hands often, avoiding crowded bars and restaurants.

The virus is spreading in people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, public health directors say.

They told the governor about a coffee group of retirees who met, some who tested positive for the virus and then spread it to 12 of their family members, causing the quarantine of some school kids.

"Just because you know somebody doesn't mean they can't give you the virus, right?" he said. "So we have to be thoughtful about how we're using our social distancing when we're out in public."