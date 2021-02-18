State adjusting vaccine prioritization plan to focus on older population

Ling also said that Nebraska pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program have not received any vaccine this week.

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center contacted individuals to cancel all COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Thursday after the vaccine did not arrive as scheduled.

Once it arrives, the hospital said it will call to reschedule vaccinations. Those individuals will be first on the list for scheduling when the vaccine arrives.

The Central District Health Department based in Grand Island said it did not receive its shipment of Moderna vaccines this week that it was planning to give to people who need their second dose. The department said it did receive Pfizer vaccine and would proceed with clinics using those doses as scheduled.

Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said her district had received no doses of vaccine this week. She said a clinic in York was going forward this week as scheduled, but other clinics throughout the district, which covers Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties, had to be canceled.

"By later today, we will be down to zero vials in the district," she said. "We have appointments set for today for all that’s left in the district.”