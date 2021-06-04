St. Monica's opens Women Are Sacred program

St. Monica's Life Changing Recovery for Women has opened a new program that will serve Native American women and children from across the state. The public is invited to the newly renovated space during a Grand Opening of "Women Are Sacred,'' a collaborative partnership with the Lincoln Indian Center and St. Monica's, on Thursday, June 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at 1100 Military Road.

Women Are Sacred will serve Native American women from across Nebraska who are seeking treatment for substance use disorders and mental health needs. The program will utilize a gender-responsive and trauma-informed approach while incorporating evidence-based practices, said Avary Pansing Brooks, St. Monica's director of community engagement.

"The collaboration between the two local nonprofits is an ongoing effort to ensure that everything about the program, from admission to graduation, is seen through the lens of Native American culture and tradition," Pansing Brooks said. "The program will have the capacity to serve up to six women and their children in this residential setting for an average of four to six months, and anticipates serving 10 to 12 families each year."

In addition to the treatment program, a licensed child care center, "Honoring Our Children," will provide onsite care for children while mothers are in treatment programming each day.

For more information, email avary.pansingbrooks@stmonicas.com or call 402-441-3768, extension 208.

