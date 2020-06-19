St. Monica’s: Giving courageous clients a safe place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Women who make the courageous decision to walk through the doors of St. Monica’s Life Changing Recovery for Women should not have to face additional barriers.

“These women make it here; that is such a huge step,” said Natalya Young, director of clinical operations at St. Monica’s, a substance abuse center for women that offers holistic care. “During these strange times, we want to make sure they have a safe place to be. We want to continue to provide services, and we want everyone here to know we are proud of them.”

The ongoing pandemic has created hurdles: Decreased capacity for living arrangements, temporary halt in admission for short-term care, and potential isolation from family members.

Young said the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund has eased the pain by helping ensure needed renovations to provide expanded living space for appropriate social distancing, and providing electronics so residents can Zoom their family and attend online meetings.

“The pandemic has created the potential of isolation for our residents, and that is the last thing they need,” she stressed. “But access to tablets helps them with potential depression and anxiety, so they will not backslide.”

Recovery takes time and work, Young said. “And it will take time and work to recover from this crisis.”

