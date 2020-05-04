You are the owner of this article.
St. E's to be primary lab for Test Nebraska
St. E's to be primary lab for Test Nebraska

CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln will act as the main laboratory for processing COVID-19 tests as part of the Test Nebraska initiative.

According to a news release issued Monday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts requested the primary lab located be at St. Elizabeth, where all Test Nebraska test swabs will be processed. The operation will be staffed 24 hours a day, continuously running tests to ensure a 48-hour result turnaround.

Test Nebraska is a $27 million partnership between the state and Nomi Health, which is providing up to 540,000 tests produced by Co-Diagnostics.

Testing started Monday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha and the State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.

