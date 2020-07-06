St. E's, Bryan see increase in fireworks injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were considerably more local fireworks-related injuries this year than last year.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth said Monday that it saw 48 people over the holiday weekend with injuries related to fireworks, with four of those serious enough to require the patients to be admitted to the hospital's burn unit.

St. Elizabeth spokeswoman Taylor Barth said that was about 15 more patients than the hospital saw last year. She said the hospital expects it may see the numbers rise slightly as people with burns seek delayed treatment.

Bryan Health said it also saw an uptick in fireworks-related injuries this year.

The health system said it treated 21 patients on Friday and Saturday with fireworks-related injuries at the emergency departments at Bryan East Campus and Bryan West Campus.

That was more than double the number of patients it saw last year and the most since 2017.

Bryan treated one of the most serious injuries of the weekend at its West Campus hospital: a 34-year-old Exeter man who sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands Friday when a mortar-style firework exploded while he was holding it.