St. Elizabeth, Bryan see increase in fireworks injuries

There were considerably more local fireworks-related injuries this year than last year.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth said Monday that it saw 48 people over the holiday weekend with injuries related to fireworks, with four of those serious enough to require the patients to be admitted to the hospital's burn unit.
St. Elizabeth spokeswoman Taylor Barth said that was about 15 more patients than the hospital saw last year. She said the hospital expects it may see the numbers rise slightly as people with burns seek delayed treatment.
Bryan Health also said it saw an uptick in fireworks-related injuries this year.
The health system said it treated 21 patients Friday and Saturday with fireworks-related injuries at the emergency departments at Bryan East Campus and Bryan West Campus.
That was more than double the number of patients it saw last year and the most since 2017.
Bryan treated one of the most serious injuries of the weekend at its West Campus hospital: a 34-year-old Exeter man who sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands Friday when a mortar-style firework exploded while he was holding it. Officials said he was last reported in serious but stable condition.
A Lincoln Police spokeswoman said police were aware of two fireworks incidents that involved significant injuries in Lincoln, both on Saturday.
Officer Erin Spilker said that at 9:30 p.m. near 55th and Otoe streets a 14-year-old boy was hurt launching an artillery shell from a tube when it went off immediately and struck him in the face. She said the boy's injury required surgery.
In a separate incident just after 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Big Horn Drive, near 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road, a 44-year-old man was injured when an artillery shell in a launch tube went off in his hand. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was admitted, Spilker said.
In all, Lincoln Fire & Rescue reported firefighters responded to 14 fireworks-related incidents from 5 p.m. July 3 through July 4, one more than the calls in the same time frame in 2019.
Lincoln police reported about 300 fireworks complaints through July 1.
