Some parts of Nebraska are already giving COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older

During a Facebook Live Q&A session Thursday afternoon, Angie Ling of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said areas of western Nebraska were going to move to Phase 1B before eastern Nebraska.

That largely comes down to vaccine allocations, she said. Some rural areas have very few people in Phase 1A and need to move on to ensure all their doses get used.

"We're going to be moving through phases a little bit differently based on where you live," Ling said.

In eastern Nebraska, where the population is higher and there are a lot more health care providers and others who are in Phase 1A, it's likely to be another week or two before vaccine is available to people 75 and older who are not in long-term care centers.

Plans for those vaccinations are still being worked on. "Be patient," she said.

In some areas of the state, including Lancaster County, there are people in the 1A priority group who haven't yet had access to the vaccine.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said earlier this week that the county has received about 9,800 vaccine doses so far and has vaccinated 7,400 people, including frontline health care workers, emergency medical technicians and long-term care facility residents.