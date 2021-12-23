Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

In some of those cases, he said, treatment with the drugs likely would have kept the patient out of intensive care or off a ventilator.

Nora said with many doctors, it may be an education issue. Some may not be aware of the benefits, while others may not know the eligibility requirements, which have changed significantly in the past year.

He also said, however, that instances of people not getting the treatment aren't all tied to doctors. In some cases, people have waited too long to seek treatment and are past the 10-day window. In others, they may not meet the criteria.

When monoclonal antibodies were first approved for use as a COVID-19 treatment, they were only available to people with very high risk factors, such as those over age 65 and pregnant women.

Now, anyone over age 12 is eligible if they meet some other criteria, such as being overweight or having a chronic illness.

The requirements have been "very liberalized," said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer.