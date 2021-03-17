Some Nebraskans in 50-64 age group now receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 17.7% of Nebraskans age 18-and-over are fully vaccinated. That puts Nebraska 10th among all states.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said in the past that health districts would move forward at different speeds in the vaccination effort. Factors that can affect how fast a district proceeds include how many people are in eligible populations and how many of those eligible choose to get the vaccine.

Larger counties such as Douglas and Lancaster tend to have more health care workers and educators as a percentage of the population, while more-rural counties tend to have higher percentages of people who are elderly.

Lancaster County still has about 13,000 people left to vaccinate in Phase 1B, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez told the City Council on Monday. It has so far fully vaccinated about 16.6% of its residents 16 and older.

The department is doing two large first-dose vaccination clinics this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena. One Thursday is for people over age 65, educators and child care providers. Those groups, as well as other front-line workers, including grocery, funeral home and transportation workers, will be included in a clinic Friday.