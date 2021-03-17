Some Nebraskans in 50-64 age group now receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Some of Nebraska's health districts are opening vaccinations to younger residents.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department based in Kearney on Monday held a mass vaccination clinic that provided shots to people as young as 55.
That appears to be the first time a health district in the state has offered the vaccine to people younger than 65 who don't fall into another priority group, such as health care workers or educators.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director for the district that covers seven counties in south-central Nebraska, said it made the decision to offer vaccine to younger people last weekend after "having increased difficulty getting the 65-plus population to materialize at clinics."
That doesn't mean that vaccine demand in the district has been poor, however.
Two Rivers has consistently been the leader among health districts in getting its population vaccinated, with more than 18% of those 16 and older fully vaccinated as of Monday, tops in the state according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' online vaccination dashboard.
The district that is in second place also is moving into Phase 2A of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
The North Central District Health Department, which covers nine counties, announced Tuesday that it will be holding four vaccine clinics this week where people as young as 50 can get a shot.
The North Central District, which so far has fully vaccinated nearly 17% of its 16-and-older population, said it will even be accepting walk-ins at the clinics "in an effort to kick-start vaccinations for 50–64-year-olds."
The state's vaccination plan first focused on health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Then, health districts moved into Phase 1B, which includes residents 65 and over, along with essential workers, including teachers, first responders, grocery store employees and postal carriers.
Phase 2A includes residents age 50 to 64, along with younger people with high-risk medical conditions. Health districts are aiming to beat a May 1 deadline set by the Biden administration to open vaccinations to the general public.
A third Nebraska health district now ready to start vaccinating younger people is the Loup Basin Public Health Department.
The department based in Burwell that covers nine central Nebraska counties announced Monday on its Facebook page that people 50 and older, as well as those 18 and older with serious medical conditions, are now eligible to get vaccinated and at least one clinic is scheduled for later this week. The district has fully vaccinated about 16% of its 16-plus population.
Statewide, 14.8% of the 16-plus population is fully vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 17.7% of Nebraskans age 18-and-over are fully vaccinated. That puts Nebraska 10th among all states.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said in the past that health districts would move forward at different speeds in the vaccination effort. Factors that can affect how fast a district proceeds include how many people are in eligible populations and how many of those eligible choose to get the vaccine.
Larger counties such as Douglas and Lancaster tend to have more health care workers and educators as a percentage of the population, while more-rural counties tend to have higher percentages of people who are elderly.
Lancaster County still has about 13,000 people left to vaccinate in Phase 1B, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez told the City Council on Monday. It has so far fully vaccinated about 16.6% of its residents 16 and older.
The department is doing two large first-dose vaccination clinics this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena. One Thursday is for people over age 65, educators and child care providers. Those groups, as well as other front-line workers, including grocery, funeral home and transportation workers, will be included in a clinic Friday.
In response to a question about when vaccines may be available to county residents younger than 65, Lopez said, "Perhaps after this week we'd look at that."
On Tuesday, Lopez said the Health Department has planned out its vaccination regimen through the end of April and expects to consistently be able to provide 8,200 initial doses and 8,200 second doses each week.
Douglas County officials have said they expect to move to Phase 2A by April 1.
People who have not yet registered to receive the vaccine are urged to sign up through either the state vaccine registration website (vaccinate.ne.gov) or one run by their local health district.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is planning to move soon to one system to manage all things vaccine-related, including appointment scheduling and tracking of inventory.
The state system, called the Vaccination Registration and Administration Solution, has not been publicly rolled out, but some health districts have started using it.
Eschliman said the Two Rivers district started using it last week.
The Central District Health Department based in Grand Island also started using the system last week and said on its Facebook page that "going forward, we will use it 100% of the time."
