Some coronavirus restrictions in Lincoln to ease as risk dial improves, more vaccine on the way

Lincoln will again look to vaccinate thousands of seniors against COVID-19 this week.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday that the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is planning to host mass vaccination clinics on both Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for people 75 and older.

Last Friday, the department held a clinic where more than 4,800 people, most 80 and older, received their first vaccinations.

The Health Department also is vaccinating people living at some independent-living centers this week who have not yet gotten their vaccines, and Health Director Pat Lopez said the department hopes to start vaccinating some utilities workers as well as staff at the People's City Mission.

All told, she said the department will administer more than 8,000 first vaccine doses this week, the most it's ever done.

Lopez said this week's vaccination clinics are being split over two days to ensure proper social distancing. The Health Department is in the process of calling eligible people and their spouses to set up appointments.