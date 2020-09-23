Social media activist to give virtual talk for Bryan for Mental Illness Awareness Week

A few years ago, Collin Kartchner was "just a dad" who had a relationship with social media like most people did.
But then he found out that the suicide of the daughter of a family friend was caused by bullying on social media, and it started him on a crusade.
In 2017, he started a parody Instagram account to make fun of the toxic social media environment. It garnered him a huge following, which he used to raise money for good causes.
He later started the hashtag #SavetheKids to put the spotlight on social media and the negative effect it can have on kids' mental health.
That led to the formation of a foundation with the same name and hundreds of speaking events all over the country.
Those in-person events have been put on hold because of the coronavirus, but Kartchner, who lives in Utah, is still spreading his message virtually.
Next month, he'll bring it to Lincoln as part of a virtual event Bryan Health is hosting for Mental Illness Awareness Week. The free event is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 5.
“We’re very proud to be able to bring this event to the people of Nebraska in a virtual form," said Dave Miers, director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center. “Mental health is so important, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. When you include the growing effect of social media on mental health, this is an event that will impact everyone.”
Kartchner said the pandemic has made what was already a growing problem with kids and social media worse.
One of the reasons kids dive into the social media world is because they feel isolated, and that isolation has only grown because kids are out of school and not around other people as much as they were before.
"We're kind of in this perfect storm right now for, I think, even a bigger crisis," Kartchner said.
He said it's important for parents to set new boundaries and also make an effort to spend more time in person with their children.
Kids crave connections, Kartchner said, but the ones they get online are false connections, which lead to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.
He singled out TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat as platforms that tend to expose kids to the most harmful comments, but he also said there are numerous apps out there that most adults have never heard of.
He said the main thing parents need to be cognizant of is to not just hand their kids a phone or let them download apps without any supervision or guidance.
If you do that, he said, "Your kids are going to get into trouble."
Kartchner stressed that he is not a therapist or a counselor and has no training in mental health.
"I was just a dad who saw a problem who started shouting about it," he said.
After Kartchner's presentation Oct. 5, he'll host a live session to address questions submitted by viewers. Also, participants will be able to access dozens of mental health resources during the virtual presentation, and free online screenings, mental health podcasts, educational videos and information on providers and counselors also will be available.
You can find more information and pre-register for the event at bryanhealth.org/savethekids.
