Social media activist to give virtual talk for Bryan for Mental Illness Awareness Week

Kartchner said the pandemic has made what was already a growing problem with kids and social media worse.

One of the reasons kids dive into the social media world is because they feel isolated, and that isolation has only grown because kids are out of school and not around other people as much as they were before.

"We're kind of in this perfect storm right now for, I think, even a bigger crisis," Kartchner said.

He said it's important for parents to set new boundaries and also make an effort to spend more time in person with their children.

Kids crave connections, Kartchner said, but the ones they get online are false connections, which lead to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

He singled out TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat as platforms that tend to expose kids to the most harmful comments, but he also said there are numerous apps out there that most adults have never heard of.

He said the main thing parents need to be cognizant of is to not just hand their kids a phone or let them download apps without any supervision or guidance.

If you do that, he said, "Your kids are going to get into trouble."