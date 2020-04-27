Smithfield in Crete may close because of rising number of cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with Nebraska meatpacking plants continues to rise, and at least one of them may be closing.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Monday afternoon that the Smithfield plant in Crete will close this week.

Employees of the plant also told the Journal Star that it would close as early as Wednesday.

A Smithfield spokeswoman would not confirm the shutdown, saying in an email Monday: "The company will make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."

Other local officials in Crete, including the mayor, said they were not aware of plans to close the plant.

If it does close, the Crete plant, which has about four dozen confirmed cases, would be the first one in Nebraska shut down because of COVID-19.

Saline County now has 60 confirmed cases of the disease, 47 of which are directly linked to the Smithfield plant in Crete, according the Public Health Solutions Health District. There is at least one case in Lincoln that's also linked to the plant.

Less than a week ago, on Wednesday, there were 17 total cases in Saline County and nine linked to the plant.