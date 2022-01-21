'Smarter Sleep Strategies' webinar for caregivers Tuesday

A "Smarter Sleep Strategies" webinar will be the next Caregiver Education Group meeting topic via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Presenter Sam Dolezal, wellness advocate at Union Bank & Trust and an adjunct instructor in health and human performance at Nebraska Wesleyan University, has a doctoral degree in health care education in progress and a background in exercise science and community health.
Having restful and uninterrupted sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert when you awake. Healthy sleep helps protect your mental and physical health, quality of life and safety. Without enough sleep, it’s tough to get through the day. Yet good quality sleep eludes many of us. In her presentation, Dolezal will share several small changes that can help you sleep easier. If you’re tired of tossing and turning all night, join in as Dolezal presents the whys and hows of a good night’s sleep.
These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been offered via Zoom.
Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.
If you register and find you aren’t able to attend the live event to participate/ask questions, you will be sent a link to view the recorded session.
For more information about the group, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.