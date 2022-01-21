'Smarter Sleep Strategies' webinar for caregivers Tuesday

Having restful and uninterrupted sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert when you awake. Healthy sleep helps protect your mental and physical health, quality of life and safety. Without enough sleep, it’s tough to get through the day. Yet good quality sleep eludes many of us. In her presentation, Dolezal will share several small changes that can help you sleep easier. If you’re tired of tossing and turning all night, join in as Dolezal presents the whys and hows of a good night’s sleep.