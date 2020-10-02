Sign-up due Tuesday for support group leader workshop

Parkinson's Nebraska has teamed up with the PMD (Parkinson and Movement Disorder) Alliance to bring the In Sync Support Group Leader Workshop to Nebraska (virtually).

Registration is due Tuesday, Oct. 6, at https://bit.ly/3l1GlxB.

The three-day online workshop is designed to give support group leaders a time and place to talk candidly with group facilitators, industry professionals and fellow group leaders. It explores the issues and situations that leaders encounter with special focus on the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and insight into group leadership and management skills.

This workshop is designed to be helpful to all, whether you are a veteran support group leader, someone new to the role or someone who is interested in starting a support group.

The workshop is free and will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Thursday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. There will also be a mandatory orientation on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0