Sharp uptick in Lancaster County COVID-19 cases following test reporting glitches

Lancaster County health officials confirmed another death from COVID-19 Wednesday, a day when the county also reported 158 new coronavirus cases.
The sharp uptick in cases Wednesday followed a surge in tests returned after technical difficulties prevented results from Test Nebraska swabs collected through late last week from being reported over the weekend.
In addressing the technical issues, local officials stressed that results released Wednesday did not reflect a "spike in cases" nor a record high number of daily cases.
With the new positive tests, Lancaster County has confirmed 4,700 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including 21 deaths.
In a news release, city officials said the woman who died was in her 50s and had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of deaths announced by health departments statewide also jumped sharply Wednesday. At least 12 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in eight different counties, including the first in Butler County, the most by the Journal Star's count since 12 on April 29.
As of its last update Tuesday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health Human Services reported 36,477 deaths, 28,051 recoveries and 406 deaths.
Over 58% of the new cases reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday are among those ages 18-22, officials said.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 101 new cases on Wednesday, which also includes a number of delayed test results. To date, the campus has reported 652 positive tests.
On Wednesday, Lincoln hospitals reported 32 coronavirus patients, but with only one on a ventilator. Nine of the patients are from Lancaster County, officials said.
