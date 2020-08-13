Several Nebraska counties see big uptick in COVID-19 cases recently

"Both situations involved celebratory parties which involved family and friends," McDougall said. "In each situation, there have been multiple people testing positive, and their close contacts have been in quarantine."

She said there have been a few other "sporadic" cases not linked to those gatherings.

Buffalo County, which in the early months of the pandemic had one of the lowest case counts among the state's largest counties, now has one of the highest. The central Nebraska county, which is home to Kearney, has 150 cases over the past two weeks, an average of more than 10 a day. More than one-third of the county's total cases have now occurred in the past 14 days.

Among recent outbreaks Kearney has seen are one among players and staff on the University of Nebraska at Kearney's sports teams and another among employees at the city's Target store.

Jeremy Eschliman, health director of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said the uptick in cases was likely because of family gatherings and other social events, including those that took place around the Fourth of July.

Because of an uptick in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, Kearney Regional Medical Center, one of the city's two hospitals, reinstituted restrictions on most visitors starting Tuesday.