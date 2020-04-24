You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus cases Friday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 113.

The new cases involve a girl under 18, two women and four men. The adults range in age from their 20s to their 50s. The health department continues to investigate how they contracted the disease.

Statewide, there were 2,124 confirmed cases as of Friday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lincoln mayor: 2 weeks of declining daily new cases will be key metric to relaxing restrictions

To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19. Nebraska's overall death toll stands at 49.

Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Lincoln traffic last week 37% lower than average; county coronavirus cases at 97
UNMC doctor helps Fauci panel develop federal COVID-19 treatment guidelines
Three Lincoln council members sit out first virtual meeting

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

COVID-19 Map

COVID-19 Map

A live look at the confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Nebraska.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News