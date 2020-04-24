Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus cases Friday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 113.
The new cases involve a girl under 18, two women and four men. The adults range in age from their 20s to their 50s. The health department continues to investigate how they contracted the disease.
Statewide, there were 2,124 confirmed cases as of Friday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19. Nebraska's overall death toll stands at 49.
Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.
This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.
